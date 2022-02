More than 4 300 people tested positive in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health informs.

A total of 9 595 tests were carried out in the past day, with 4 388 returning positive results. Six deaths were reported.

Armenia has reported a total of 379 266 cases since the start of the pandemic, 343 714 have recovered, 8 065 have died.

The number of active cases is 25 944.