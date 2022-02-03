Armenia discussing creation of security mechanisms with Russia and Azerbaijan – FM

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has reiterated Armenia’s interest in starting the delimitation and demarcation process.

Speaking to reporters after the government sitting today, the Foreign Minister said Armenia is fully committed to the agreement reached between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Sochi on October 26, 2021.

Minister Mitrzoyan reminded that after talks in Sochi, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed “to take steps to increase the level of stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, to push the process of establishment of a bilateral commission with the advisory participation of the Russian Federation based on the application of the sides, on delimitation, and subsequent demarcation.”

“We are discussing with the Russian and Azerbaijani sides the security measures that will eventually lead to security and stability mechanisms on the line of contact. We have submitted different proposals. This is an ordinary negotiation process,” he said, adding that the response from Baku to these proposals has been negative.

“This is a continuous process,” he said, noting that there have been proposals unacceptable to the Armenian side, as well.