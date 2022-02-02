Premises of Austrian Development Agency officially inaugurated in Yerevan

On February 2, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Austria Ararat Mirzoyan and Alexander Schallenberg participated in the official opening ceremony of the Austrian Development Agency office in Yerevan.

The Austrian Development Agency started its activity in Armenia in 2013 and has had great, tangible achievements, especially in the field of green and modern agriculture since, Armenian Foreign Minister said in his opening remarks.

“Today we are opening a new page in this relationship, in this cooperation. I think that the both the Armenian and Austrian sides are ready to build relations and programs of new quality, type and volume,” Minister Mirzoyan added.

He noted that Minister Schallenberg’s is accompanied by an Austrian business delegation, and an Armenian-Austrian business forum is expected on Thursday, February 3.