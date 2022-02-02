Matena school launched its first executive education programs in Armenia

On February 1, Matena school launched its first executive education programs. The event, held at the hall of the new building of Matenadaran, gathered representatives of both private and public sectors, as the school aims at developing both sectors by improving the competences of teams working in various organizations.

The selection of the venue has symbolic representation, as the name of the school originated from the word մատեան (“matena” – book), and has already managed to attract big attention both in Armenia and abroad.

The school has announced the launch of two international programs:

“Leading change: executive program for business managers” “Effectively managing communities in Armenia: program for municipal authorities”

The world-class programs, which were developed jointly with the SKOLKOVO School of Management, will be held in Dilijan, Yerevan and Moscow in Russian and English. Simulatenous translation into Armenian will be provided. The experts of the programs are leading professionals in their fields with long standing practical and teaching experience. Among them are Armen Orujyan (Founding CEO of FAST), Rafi Baghdjian (Advisor to Foundations, Executive with 35-years of experience at Shell), Lara Tcholakian(Co-founder of Amsterdam’s Center for Boards and Leadership Development (VU)), Tigran Khudaverdyan (Managing Director of Yandex Group of Companies) and many others.

Matena has developed a special system for corporate financing, through which the participants from corporate partners will be able to receive the world-class education on favorable terms. The school is gradually expanding its network of donors and corporate partners, which in turn will provide an opportunity for an increasing number of participants to study in Matena by receiving scholarships.

Matena continues its endeavors, in the upcoming months new programs will be offered for those who seek to improve their professional skills and acquire new knowledge from leading international and local professionals. In addition, free courses will be organized for the youth and students, as well as for the wider community through the huge network of international and local partners.