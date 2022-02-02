Law-enforcement bodies of Armenia and Georgia to strengthen cooperation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri. RA Police Chief Vahe Ghazaryan was present at the meeting.

Welcoming the guest, the Prime Minister noted. “I am very happy for the new dynamics that have emerged in the relations between our countries. A few days ago, the Minister of Justice of Georgia was here, but unfortunately I could not meet him because of Covid. Our Chief of Police visited Georgia earlier. We summed up last year with a sitting of the Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Tbilisi. Before that, I had several meetings with the Prime Minister of Georgia, my friend Irakli Garibashvili. And I think it’s very important that our law enforcement systems work closely together. It is necessary for the security of our countries, for the protection of the rule of law.”

Nikol Pashinyan asked to convey his heartfelt greetings and wishes of health to the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, who is infected with the coronavirus.

Vakhtang Gomelauri thanked for the reception and conveyed the warm greetings of the Prime Minister of Georgia to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. “Armenia is a very important partner for Georgia, it is a neighbor and a friendly country. I always emphasize that Armenians and Georgians are the closest peoples with our traditions, culture and in every other sense,” he said.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the need to continuously strengthen the effective cooperation between the law enforcement systems of the two countries.

The interlocutors exchanged views on sectoral reforms in Armenia and Georgia, shared information on the results of the patrol service reform process. The sides attached importance to the exchange of experience and constant communication in the spirit of Armenian-Georgian friendly relations.