Covid-19 green passes no longer mandatory in Georgia

Georgians will not be required to present green Covid passes to enter public spaces, Chief of Operations at the Interagency Coordination Council Giorgi Ghibradze has announced.

Ghibradze explained that the council, the body overseeing Covid-related regulations and restrictions, decided to cancel the requirement due to the reduced severity of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, citing the “fully manageable” situation with confirmed virus cases.

“Despite the growing number of infections, the situation is fully manageable, the pressure on the hospital sector is not increasing significantly, the vast majority of patients are treated at home and their health is monitored by family doctors, whose number has increased even more in recent days,” Ghibradze said.

Georgian Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia made further explanations for the council’s decision by saying the “technical basis for green passes has been weakened due to several factors related to Omicron.”

Covid-19 green passes were introduced in Georgia on December 1, 2021, obliging the public to present proof of vaccination, testing or recovery from Covid-19 when entering certain establishments.