Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss prospects for restoring transport communications in the South Caucasus

On a working visit to Yerevan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk had a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

Oleg Belozyorov, General Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Russian Railways OJSC, and Sergey Kopirkin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia, also took part in the meeting.

The parties discussed issues on the agenda of Russian-Armenian bilateral relations, including trade and economic cooperation. The sides stressed the important role of the South Caucasus Railway Company for the Armenian economy; a number of issues related to the further development of cooperation with the company within the framework of the concession agreement were discussed.

During the meeting, they also touched upon the issues on the agenda of the trilateral working group chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the prospects of restoring transport communications in the South Caucasus region.