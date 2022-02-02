Armenian alpine skier tests positive for Covid-19, likely to miss the Olympics

Armenian alpine skier Harutyun Harutyunyan has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not leave for Beijing, President of Armenia’s Ski Federation Gagik Sargsyan told Armenpress.

Sargsyan and coach Arsen nersisyan have also tested positive.

Members of the delegation were required to pass coronavirus tests for three days before leaving for Beijing. Sargsyan and coach Arsen nersisyan also tested positive.

“Even if the test result is negative a few days later, we will still not be able to reach Beijing because there is a flight problem. The teams leave for the Olympic Games by charter flights, the last flight was on January 31. We have asked the National Olympic Committee to somehow arrange the departure of alpine skier Harutyun Harutyunyan to Beijing, he is expected to start on February 12.” Sargsyan said.

Other skiers Mikayel Mikayelyan, Katya Galstyan and Angelina Muradyan are in Beijing. Coaches Artur Mikayelyan and Alla Mikaelyan are also there.

The delegation is led by Armen Grigoryan from the Olympic Committee.