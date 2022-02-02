Armenia yet to make decision on participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum – FM

Armenia is yet to make decision on participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Alexander Schallenberg, Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs.

“Ruben Rubinyan and me have received invitations to participate in the Antalya event. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia is yet to make a decision on this, the issue is being discussed,” Minister Mirzoyan said.

He noted that if the visit takes place, it should not be viewed in a bilateral context.

“This is an international diplomatic event, which Armenia can decide to participate in,” the Foreign Minister said, adding that he does not see any problem here.

Furthermore, he added, “even if we try to link this to Armenian-Turkish dialogue, there is nothing but positive nuance.”

Antalya Diplomacy Forum is a high-level gathering of professionals who deal with diplomacy such as political leaders, diplomats, opinion makers or academics. It presents an excellent platform for regional and global actors from the spheres of diplomacy, policy, and business to exchange ideas and address international challenges.