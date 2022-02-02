Armenia reiterates commitment to normalization with Turkey without preconditions

Armenia believes that the border with Turkey should open and diplomatic relations between the two countries must be established without any precondition, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Alexander Schallenberg, Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs

He said Armenia’s position has not changed over the past three decades.

“It is with this very expectation that we have again engaged in the process of dialogue,” he said.

Referring to the first meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey, the foreign Minister said “while it not refer to a number of substantive issues, but there are positive signals indicating that the process will go ahead successfully.”

Minister Mirzoyan added, however, that “this is an issue that does not depend on the position of one party only.”