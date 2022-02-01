Ideas for Jesus Christ statue pouring in from Armenia and abroad

Ideas for the Jesus Christ statue are pouring in from specialists in Armenia and abroad less than a month after Prosperous Armenia Party leader, former MP and businessman Gagik Tsarukyan revealed plans to install a statue in Armenia.

Tsarukyan expects it to become “the new visiting card of the first Christian nation.” Gagik Tsarukyan wants the statue itself to be 33 meters high, but the whole complex can be higher depending on solutions proposed by sculptors.

A project designed by sculptor Armen Samvelyan proposes a monument 68 meters high, with a separate area for candle lighting and a museum. The statues of 12 apostles will also be erected in the territory of the complex.

Tsarukyan said in an interview with Kentron TV he wants to discuss the proposals openly with the public, noting that “it’s a competition of mind and ideas.”

All projects will be presented by February 20, and the one “most acceptable to the public” will be selected.