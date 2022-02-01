Canada and Armenia share interests and common priorities, Canadian FM says

Canada and Armenia enjoy a close relationship. As we mark the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, we are reminded of the shared interests, common priorities and warm people-to-people ties that serve as the foundation of our friendship, Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement.

“The dynamic Armenian diaspora within Canada serves as an important bridge that connects our societies and help make Canada the prosperous, vibrant, and open country it is today,” she said.

“Our countries have worked side by side in the promotion of women’s empowerment, inclusive governance, and the values of La Francophonie across the globe. Not only that, but our continued collaboration in international fora, like the United Nations and OSCE, demonstrates a mutual commitment to strengthening the rules-based international order and democracy in the Caucasus region,” the Foreign Minister added.

“Canada is deeply invested in the continued progress of Armenia’s democratic institutions, notably through the Arnold Chan Initiative for Democracy in Armenia, launched by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018, and the important work of Canada’s Ambassador to Germany and Special Envoy to the European Union and Europe, Stéphane Dion. We look forward to working with our Armenian partners to help the country fully realize its democratic ambitions and reinforce our collaboration further in the years to come,” Minister Joly stated.