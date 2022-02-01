Austria’s Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg will arrive in Armenia on February 2 on a two-day working visit.

On February 2, the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Austria will be held at the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, followed by the joint press conference. Within the framework of the working visit, meetings with the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia are also scheduled.

On the same day, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Austria Ararat Mirzoyan and Alexander Schallenberg will participate in the official opening ceremony of the Austrian Development Agency.