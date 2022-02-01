Aubameyang to join Barcelona on free transfer as Arsenal confirm exit

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Barcelona on a free transfer after a dramatic on-off deadline day saga.

A deal has been agreed between the two clubs which will see the 32-year-old join the Catalans on a permanent basis, Goal reports.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been released on a free transfer by Arsenal ahead of his expected move to Barcelona, the Gunners confirmed on Tuesday.

Arsenal and Barcelona had been locked in talks over a potential loan deal for the 32-year-old over the weekend, only for them to break down on Monday afternoon.

But in a dramatic turn of events, Aubameyang looks set for a switch to Camp Nou after all, after ending his link with the Emirates Stadium by mutual consent.