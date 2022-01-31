Perspectives of AI development in Armenia discussed at a conference in Yerevan

The perspectives of introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the field of education were discussed at the Perspectives of artificial intelligence in Armenia: education at the core conference in Yerevan today.

As a result of the conference, it is expected to combine the potential of government agencies, donor organizations, IT companies, as well as academia, to develop a joint agenda and a stable framework of cooperation.

Addressing the event, Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan attached importance to role of AI in the contemporary world, emphasizing that any progress brings with it certain risks that need to be made non-vulnerable and manageable in terms of security. He also touched upon the cyber security challenges on the path of digitalization of Armenia.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan noted, in turn, that the large-scale use of information technologies and modernization of educational programs have been set as strategic direction of education for the purpose of economic and social development of the state. In this context the Minister attached importance to the teaching of mathematics, natural sciences, engineering and information technologies.