Covid: Self-isolation cut to seven or ten full days in Armenia

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 31, 2022, 14:33
The Armenian Government today made changes to the decision on Covid-related quarantine adopted on September 11, 2020.

People will now be allowed to enter the arrival hall of the airport, strictly observing the anti-epidemic rules. The term of self-isolation for those arriving has been halved.

The vaccinated persons who test positive for Covid will be required to self-isolate for seven instead of the previous 14, unvaccinated persons will have to self-isolate for 10 days after a positive PCR test result. This can be reduced to seven days in case a new PCR test returns a negative result.

The new regulations will come into force on February 1, and will not apply to people in self-isolation as of that day.

The decision on quarantine was adopted on September 11, 2020 and will be in effect until June 20, 2022.

