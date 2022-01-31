Christian Eriksen: Former Tottenham midfielder joins Brentford on six-month deal

Brentford have signed Denmark and former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on a six-month deal, the BBC reports.

Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s match against Finland at Euro 2020 last June.

He was subsequently fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) – a type of pacemaker.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford,” head coach Thomas Frank said.

The 29-year-old won the league title with Inter Milan last season, but the Italians and Eriksen agreed to cancel his contract in December as players fitted with an ICD cannot compete in Serie A.

However, the Premier League does not have the same regulations.

After leaving Inter, Eriksen started training alone at Danish side Odense Boldklub – where he was previously a youth player – and outlined his aspirations of resuming his playing career in order to play for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.