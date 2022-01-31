HayPost: Armenia’s post operator received ISO international certificate

On its way to modernization and launching services with digital solutions, Armenia’s post operator HayPost has applied for and received ISO 27001 international certificate.

The information security of HayPost is thus internationally recognized with ISO 27001 certification. It has been developed and implemented to provide a model for the creation, implementation, operation, monitoring, review, maintenance and improvement of an information security management system.



The purpose of the ISO 27001 information security management system is to make information assets more secure, and to provide a set of standards for managing an organization’s information and data.