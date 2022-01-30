Beijing sees Covid cases spike as Olympics near

Beijing has reported its highest number of Covid-19 cases in 18 months, five days ahead of the start of the Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital, the BBC reports.

After 20 more cases were reported in the capital, officials announced that some local areas had been locked down with residents being tested.

Separately, organisers of the Olympics reported 34 new infections within the event’s “closed-loop” bubble.

Officials said it included 13 athletes or officials arriving at the airport.

Anyone testing positive is being put into isolation and only allowed to compete after getting two negative test results in 24 hours.

The Winter Olympics are going ahead despite travel in and out of China being severely restricted since the pandemic began.

Those travelling to Beijing for the games must come on charter flights and stay in their bubble until they leave.

People have to clear Covid-19 tests before and after arriving in China, with tens of thousands inside the bubble also undergoing daily testing as well as being expected to wear masks.