Armenia and the Netherlands celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Armenia and the Netherlands are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

On 30 January 1992 Armenia and the Netherlands institutionalized the centuries-old ties. During the last three decades the two countries have developed strong interstate relations anchored on mutual respect, trust and common values.

Armenia and the Netherlands cooperate in a number of spheres: political, trade, economy, science, education, IT and culture, justice, territorial administration and Infrastructure, decentralized cooperation, etc. The business ties are particularly active in the spheres of agriculture, dairy industry, high-tech, and others.

In the context of the relations with the EU and its member-states, the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement – the new legal framework of the Armenia EU relations is of high importance as an essential tool for promoting reforms in Armenia.

On December 12, 2019, the House of Representatives, as well as the Senate of the Netherlands ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

In October 2019, the Armenian-Dutch friendship circle was established. It comprises politicians, businessmen, artists and scientists. The Armenian side was led by Alen Simonyan, the Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia and from the Netherland side Joël Voordewind, the Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Parliament, Spokesman for the Christian Union Party.

The Netherlands supports the common position of the EU on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Armenia and the Netherlands have close cooperation in the framework of international organizations. Armenia and the Netherlands cooperate in the international fora for promoting the genocide prevention agenda, particularly by co-sponsoring relevant UN resolutions.

On February 22, 2018, the Dutch House of Representatives adopted a decision recognizing the Armenian Genocide. During the same session, another decision was adopted regulating the participation of the government of the Netherlands in the commemoration events dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Tigran Balayan has served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Kingdom of the Netherlands since October 2018.

Nico Schermers is the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia.