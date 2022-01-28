Levon Afeyan appointed Armenia’s Honorary Consul in Quebec

Levon Afeyan has been appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Quebec (residence in Montreal).

The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to Canada congratulated Levon Afeyan on his appointment, wishing him productive work in his responsible position.

Born in Lebanon, Levon Afeyan moved to Canada at the age of 15. He is the founder & CEO of Seatply Inc; a manufacturer of plywood components for institutional chairs. He has served on the boards of a number of Armenian organizations in Montreal, most recently as chairman of the parish council of the St-Gregory Armenian Church.



Amongst other boards, he has been a member of the FCCQ (Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Quebec) and the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Committee as well as the Manufacturing and Export Committee.