Cristiano Ronaldo wears Armenian-made hoodie for a meeting with UAE leaders

Manchester United forward Christiano Ronaldo wore an Armenian-made AZAD MARD hoodie for a meeting with Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

Ronaldo has been in Dubai for a few days and has been making the most of the warm weather with time spent on the beach and also training at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

The Manchester United star was pictured in Sheikh Hamdan’s Instagram stories, along with his son Cristiano Junior.

AZAT MARD positions itself as “a contemporary menswear brand specializing in luxury closing and outwear for the fashion-forward, powerful men.”

It was co-founded by Garen Tchobabanian and Neil Malhotra in 2018. Tchobanian previously played for the Armenian national football team.

The name, AZAD MARD, is from Armenia and translates as “Free Man.”

“Freedom and self-expression are the driving forces behind the ethos of the brand, the AZAD MARD man is a leader, he is forward-thinking and not afraid to stand up and stand out,” reads a post on the brand’s website.