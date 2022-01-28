Armenian Parliament Speaker addresses PACE

Twice in the last three years, Armenia has reaffirmed its commitment to democratic values through a non-violent, velvet revolution in 2018 and after the devastating 44-day war in 2021, Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan said in an address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

He drew attention to the fact that Armenia has passed the decisive test of democracy and the rule of law, successfully conducting the June 20, 2021 parliamentary elections.

Speaking about the 44-day war and its aftermath, the Speaker said “the biggest challenge remains the security of our country.”

Alen Simonyan stressed that the Armenian people and our democratic achievements have been under constant threat since September 2020. He noted that only peace can ensure long-term security and stability, the final implementation of which also depends on other countries in the region, with the support of European institutions.

He reaffirming the need for a just and long-term settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, including the safe return of Armenian prisoners of war and other hostages.