Prospects for California-Syunik cooperation discussed

Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian had a discussion with California State Assemblymember Chris Holden regarding launching of an institutionalized cooperation between California and Syunik.

The conversation focused on Assemblymember Holden’s last year’s resolution on the establishment of sister state/province relationship between the State of California and the Armenian southernmost Province of Syunik and prospect of implementation of cooperation projects.

The resolution was adopted at the California State Assembly on September 2, 2021. According to the established procedure, the resolution must also be approved by the California State Senate.

As far as the state legislative session was adjourned in September 2021, the process has resumed with the commencement of the new session in January of the present year.

The resolution aims to create a basis for mutual interests and effective cooperation between the U.S. State of California and the Province of Syunik of the Republic of Armenia.

Moreover, it will serve as a stimulus to encourage and facilitate the implementation of mutually beneficial educational, economic, and cultural exchanges and programs.

Chris Holden was elected to the California State Assembly in 2014. He is a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus. Chris Holden has also served as the Mayor of Pasadena, a city which has a tangible Armenian population. He is the Chair of the California State Assembly’s Utilities and Energy standing committee.