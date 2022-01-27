President Sarkissian tells FIFA’s Infantino his resignation will not disrupt plans for Match of Legends in Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian sent a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, stating that his resignation will not hinder the successful implementation of the programs initiated during his presidency, in particular, the implementation of the agreement on holding the Match of Legends in Armenia.

Armen Sarkissian and Gianni Infantino discussed the possibility of organizing a friendly match between former and current world-famous football players during a meeting in Qatar late last year.

After resigning, President Sarkissian wrote to President Gianni Infantino, noting that his decision will not prevent me from continuing his contribution to the successful implementation of the programs initiated during the presidency.

“It is the mission of my whole life and it is an honor for me to work for the prosperity of Armenia, it does not end with a post. I look forward to continuing our friendship and cooperation with you and FIFA. I am committed to contributing to the Match of Legends planned in Yerevan. ” think that this initiative will have a great impact on the development of sports in Armenia for the benefit of our youth, for the sake of peace in the region,” President Sarkissian said.

The President proposed to hold the Match of Legends in Armenia this year, simultaneously with the Armenian Summit of Minds and the STARMUS-6 festival.