Museum of the Bible to celebrate Armenian culture

The Museum of the Bible in Washington will celebrate Armenian, the world’s first Christian nation, on January 29.

“The Armenian people have one of the richest biblical histories and cultures in the world. Their historic lands include the traditional resting place of Noah’s ark and the garden of Eden,” the Museum of Bible said as it announced the celebration.

The sacred traditions, Christian culture, and stories of the Armenian people will be explored.

The day will be marked by a variety of events including Lunch and Learn with Dr. Christina Maranci, local Armenian artists, and more.

A local Armenian artisan market will open as part of the celebration. It will feature Armenian silk scarves, jewelry, art, hand-made soap, edibles, and souvenirs.

Digital exhibition Ancient Faith: The Churches of Nagorno-Karabakh will be presented. It will allow to take a virtual exploration of the sacred spaces, Christian culture, and stories of the people who live and worship in Artsakh, known internationally as Nagorno-Karabakh.

Christina Maranci, Arthur H. Dadian and Ara T. Oztemel Professor of Armenian Art and Architectural History and chair of the Department of the History of Art and Architecture at Tufts University, will speak about Christmas traditions in Armenia.

Students from St. Mary Shnorhali School. will present a selection of Armenian dances and poetry.

Hye Choral Group will perform Armenian songs in Armenian, with a short presentation of their meaning afterward.

The presentation will be given by Dr. Jesse S. Arlen, director of the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center, and postdoctoral research fellow in Armenian Christian Studies at the Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University, will present the history of the Armenian Bible

For Armenians, the development of the Armenian Bible is imbued with sacred importance, since it enabled the spread of Christianity, the development of Armenian theology, and the survival of a distinct, unified cultural community.

Closing remarks will be delivered by Armenia’s Ambassador to the US, Lilit Makunts.