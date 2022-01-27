Armenian FM, special representative could attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum: Cavusoglu

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Armenia’s special representative for dialogue with Turkey Ruben Rubinyan could attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

“We invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and his Special Representative Ruben Rubinyan. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that they could join the Forum,” Cavusoglu said.

Speaking at an online press conference on Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said “it is very likely that Armenia will accept the invitation.”

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will be held on March 11-14 in southern Antalya province, under the motto “Recoding Diplomacy” and will be attended by several heads of states, ministers, academicians and members of the press.

The gathering, where the most important regional and global issues on the world’s agenda will be discussed in a solution-oriented platform, will provide leaders, politicians, prominent academics, thinkers, opinion leaders, diplomats and business people an opportunity to discuss international issues from a diplomatic perspective.