US could sanction Putin if Russia “invades Ukraine,” Biden says

US President Joe Biden says he would consider personal sanctions on Vladimir Putin if Russia “invades Ukraine,” the BBC reports.

Mr Biden said there would be “enormous consequences” for the world if Russia made a move on the nation, which sits on its south-western border.

His comments came as other Western leaders repeated warnings that Russia would pay a heavy price for invasion.

Russia has accused the US and others of “escalating tensions” over the issue and denies it plans to enter Ukraine.

Taking questions from reporters, Mr Biden replied “yes” when asked whether he could see himself imposing sanctions on the Russian president personally in the event of an invasion.

He said such a move across Ukraine’s border would mean “enormous consequences worldwide” and could amount to “the largest invasion since World War Two”.