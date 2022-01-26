Roma likely to part ways with Mkhitaryan in June

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s contract with the capital club is set to expire in the summer and the Giallorossi are likely to let him go after three years at Trigoria, reports Roma Press.

The 33-year-old Armenia international – who joined Roma in 2019 and has so far registered 27 goals and 26 assists to his name – renewed for one more year earlier in July.

The club will start looking for suitable replacements ahead of Mkhitaryan’s departure as a free agent.

According to the source, the attacker’s considerable wages of €3 million are an additional reason for a separation on good terms once the summer window opens.

Roma are also expected to resolve the situation around Carles Pérez who is unlikely to depart in January, and discuss Shomurodov’s future given the attacker’s scarce output.