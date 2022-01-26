Rep. Pallone urges State Department to take action to ensure release of Armenian POWs

Congressman Frank Pallone has urged the US Department of State to use diplomatic tools to ensure the release of Armenian prisoners of war.

“Spoke with State Department today, where I reiterated the need for the US to strongly and publicly support Armenia’s democracy and bring our countries closer together,” Rep. Pallone said in a Twitter post.

“I urged them to use every available diplomatic tool to halt Azeri aggression and ensure the release of Armenian POWs,” he added.