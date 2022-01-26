India’s Republic Day celebrated in Armenia

The 73rd Republic Day of India was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Yerevan today.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Republic of India to Armenia and Georgia, K. D. Dewal unfurled the national flag in the morning of 26th January in presence of a large gathering comprising Indian nationals and

Armenian friends of India.

On the occasion, the Ambassador read out the address to the nation by the Honorable President of India Shri Ram Nath Ji Kovind delivered on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

Ambassador conveyed his greetings to all attendees and congratulated them on the Republic Day of India.

A cultural programme was presented by the local Armenian artists from Indo-Armenian Friendship NGO

and Indian students of Medical Universities in Armenia. Ambassador K. D. Dewal handed over token gifts to the artists.