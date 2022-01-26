SocietyTop

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan tests positive for Covid-19

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 26, 2022, 12:48
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has tested positive for Covid 19, his press office informs.

The Prime Minister has self-isolated in accordance with the established rules, he shows no symptoms.

PM Pashinyan will work remotely.

