Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan tests positive for Covid-19

Siranush Ghazanchyan

January 26, 2022, 12:48

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has tested positive for Covid 19, his press office informs. The Prime Minister has self-isolated in accordance with the established rules, he shows no symptoms.PM Pashinyan will work remotely.