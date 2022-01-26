Armenian Foreign Minister visited the University of Luxembourg

On January 25, within the framework of the official visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Foreign Minister of Armenia accompanied by University’s Rector Stéphane Pallage made a tour at the University of Luxembourg and got acquainted with the research and educational system of the institute. Minister Mirzoyan held a meeting with the University administration and faculty.

Touching upon the collaboration between the two countries in the sphere of education and science, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan noted that it is an important dimension of bilateral agenda, enshrined in the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of Luxembourg on Cooperation in the Field of Culture, Education, Youth and Science.

“Since its foundation, dozens of Armenian students have received education in the University of Luxembourg and the number of Armenian citizens expressing willingness to study at this institution increases continuously. I hope that the ongoing negotiations between the Yerevan State University and the University of Luxemburg will lead to the signing of a cooperation agreement, which will lay legal bases for student exchanges and joint research projects”- the Foreign Minister of Armenia noted.

The Foreign Minister also commended the initiative of hosting a TUMO center of creative education at the University premises expressing gratitude to the University of Luxembourg for the determination in promoting the project. Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the opening of TUMO center will be an important event in the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.