Armenian Foreign Minister meets Luxembourg’s Prime Minister

On January 26, within the framework of the official visit to Luxembourg, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel.

Underlining that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, the sides commended the friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries over the past three decades.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Xavier Bettel touched upon the prospects of developing the Armenian-Luxembourg relations anchored on mutual trust, respect and common values, expressing mutual readiness to deepen the political dialogue between the two countries, the collaboration within multilateral platforms, cooperation in the spheres of economy, IT, science and education through joint efforts.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan conveyed to the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to visit Armenia.

After the meeting, the Foreign Minister of Armenia and the Prime Minister of Luxembourg had a tour in the capital, where the state flag of Armenia was raised in front of the Chamber of Deputies, the Government and the Foreign Ministry in honor of the official visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia. During the tour, Ararat Mirzoyan and Xavier Bettel continued to exchange views on important issues on the bilateral agenda.