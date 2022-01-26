Armenian FM, Luxembourg Parliament Speaker discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

On an official visit to Luxembourg, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg Fernand Etgen. Representatives of all political forces represented in the Chamber of Deputies were present in the meeting.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Fernand Etgen commended the effective cooperation established between the two countries, including on the inter-parliamentary level. The sides stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the friendship groups operating in the Parliaments of Armenia and Luxembourg, and emphasized the importance of strengthening and expanding the cooperation between legislative bodies on international parliamentary platforms, particularly within PACE.

The interlocutors touched upon the effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to further develop cooperation with the EU within the framework of the agreement, emphasizing Luxembourg’s support in this regard.

The sides exchanged views on issues on regional security and stability. Ararat Mirzoyan expressed gratitude for the adoption of resolutions by the Chamber of Deputies during the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and in the subsequent period, in support of the Armenians of Artsakh, the protection of their rights and the elimination of the consequences of the war. The Minister also highly appreciated the position of the legislative and executive bodies of Luxembourg on the need for repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on democratic processes and reforms in Armenia, recent regional and sub-regional developments.