Armenia, Luxembourg keen to promote political dialogue

On a working visit to Luxembourg, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries commended the cooperation in the fields of democracy, protection of the rule of law and human rights, as well as the fight against corruption. Ararat Mirzoyan and Jean Asselborn expressed their willingness to promote the political dialogue between the two countries.

It was emphasized, that ahead to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Luxembourg, the first official visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia during the history of bilateral cooperation will serve as a new impetus for utilizing the untapped potential of collaboration.

Sides exchanged views on deepening the Armenia-EU partnership, in the context of which – the effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was emphasized.

The interlocutors underlined the importance of cooperation between the Parliaments of the two states, particularly through the Armenia-Luxembourg friendship groups.

The Ministers commended the effective cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including the CoE, OSCE, and the United Nations, and expressed mutual readiness to undertake efforts towards strengthening the close cooperation at the multilateral level.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Luxembourg discussed issues of regional and international security. The sides exchanged views on the solution of humanitarian issues resulting from the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. Minister Mirzoyan expressed gratitude for the clear position of Luxembourg since the first days of the 44-day war, including for the adoption of the resolution by the Parliament of Luxembourg condemning the armed hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

Both sides stressed the need for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

During the meeting, sides touched upon the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey without preconditions. The importance of establishing preconditions for cooperation between the states of the region and for sustainable development was emphasized.