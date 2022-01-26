Armenia attaches special importance to steady progress in relations with India – Pashinyan to Modi

Armenia attaches special importance to the steady progress of relations with friendly India, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country’s National day.

“This year we are marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of India and I have to state with satisfaction that the traditional warm relations and mutual support of our countries and peoples dating back to centuries ago, continue to be strengthened, and the interstate interactions and ties are expanding and deepening,” the Prime Minister said.

“Armenia attaches special importance to the steady progress of relations with friendly India. I am convinced that ahead of the important jubilee, by joint efforts, it will be possible to give new quality and new content to all areas of mutual interest for the comprehensive and continuous development of the Armenian-Indian cooperation,” he continued.

PM Pashinyan wished good health and success to Narendra Modi and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of India.