President’s Office reacts to reports on Armen Sarkissian’s “dual citizenship”

The President’s Office has said the publication by Hetq.am on President Airmen Sarkissian’s dual citizenship at the time of appointment is an “attempt to divert public attention with fake agenda.”

When announcing his resignation, President Armen Sarkissian drew the public’s attention to the real problems and challenges facing the country, describing the situation as a “nationwide crisis,” his Office said.

The Office reiterated that the assessment of the situation and the main reasons for the resignation are listed in Mr. Sarkissian’s statement.

Hetq.am claimed in a post on Monday that Armen Sarkissian was a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis at the time of his appointment as President of Armenia, but did not provide further details.

The Prosecutor’s Office said earlier today it had forwarded the publication to the National Security Service.

The Armenian Constitution requires presidential candidates to have resided in Armenia in the last 6 years and have held only Armenian citizenship in the due period to be eligible for the presidency.