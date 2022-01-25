Loris Tjeknavorian dedicates two works to 44-day Artsakh war heroes

On January 24, Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan received Iranian-Armenian composer, conductor Loris Tjeknavorian.

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Ara Khzmalyan was also present at the meeting.

“Your heritage and contribution to the art of music are invaluable to all of us. I am glad to see you again in my homeland. “I hope we will be able to initiate joint programs,” said Vahram Dumanyan, welcoming the maestro.

The Minister was interested in the composer’s activities and current works.

“Work makes life sweeter,” said the maestro. He has authored more than 40 works in the last 2 years and dedicated two works to the memory of the victims of the 44-day Artsakh war, and the last work is a requiem in memory of the victims of the coronavirus epidemic. Loris Tjeknavorian noted that every time he comes to Armenia with great love and anticipation. “Even the craziest memories connect me with the homeland,” he said.

During the meeting, the opportunities and prospects of joint initiatives, program development and implementation, presentation of the maestro’s new works in the homeland were discussed.

Vahram Dumanyan invited the composer to the “Heroes. 44 “concert. Aram Khachaturian Symphony No. 2 will be performed by the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra. It will dedicated to the memory of the heroes of the 44-day war.