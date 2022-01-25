Armenian wines to be showcased at ProdExpo international exhibition in Moscow

On the initiative of the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia, Armenian wines will participate in ProdExpo, the 29th International exhibition for food, beverages and food raw materials from February 7-11.

The expo will take place in Expocentre Fairgrounds, Moscow. Armenian wines will be showcased in Pavilion 8, hall 1, stand № 81С20.

ProdExpo features foodstuffs from across the globe, from essential food and beverages to exquisite specialty as well as organic, sport and healthy food, halal, kosher, and exotic products.

It is also Russia’s largest showcase of alcoholic beverages and wines from more than 30 countries.