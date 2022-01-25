Armenian entrepreneur Stepan Aslanyan joins Forbes Business Council

Armenian entrepreneur Stepan Aslanyan has joined the Forbes Business Council.

“We’re pleased to recognize Laurie Sewell with Servicon Systems Inc., Natasha Miller with Entire Productions, and Stepan Aslanyan with Hexact, Inc. as outstanding leaders and new members of Forbes Business Council,” the Council said in a post on LinkedIn.

Forbes Councils is an invitation-only organization where top executives and entrepreneurs build professional skills and gain connections and visibility on Forbes.com. Members are grouped into relevant councils to ensure maximum benefit for the community as a whole.

Stepan Aslanyan is a serial entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience and multiple successful exits in different geographical markets.

Trained as a medical doctor, Stepan found his true calling in the technology sector heading companies including Smart Systems and Menu Group UK, a pioneer in the food delivery service popularized by the likes of Uber eats.

After a successful exit, Stepan then founded Hexact in 2019 where he is serving as CEO with a mission to empower anyone with the true power of the cloud + AI to save time and scale like never before.