Armenia placed 58th in Corruption Perceptions index 2021

Armenia is placed 58th (up from 60th last year) among 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions index 2021 released by the Transparency International.

Armenia’s 2021 CPI score did not change compared to 2020 (49) and its standard error is 3.76 (in 2020 it was 3.50). Similar to the previous year, Armenia’s score is higher, than the global average for CPI, which is equal to 43.

Armenia is among the 25 countries that have significantly improved their scores in the last decade.

Other countries in the region are placed as follows: Georgia is 45th, Turkey – 96th, Azerbaijan 128th, Iran – 150th.

Armenia’s partners in the Eurasian Economic Union Russia and Kazakhstan are ranked 136th and 102nd respectively, Belarus is 82nd, Kyrgyzstan is 144th.

The top countries on the Index are Denmark (88), Finland (88) and New Zealand (88), all of which also rank in the top 10 per cent in the world on the Democracy Index civil liberties score.

Somalia (13), Syria (13) and South Sudan (11)remain at the bottom of the CPI. Syria is also ranked last in civil liberties (Somalia and South Sudan are unrated).