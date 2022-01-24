Vardan Toghanyan completes mission as Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to representatives of Russian government structures for their “daily painstaking work, mutual respect and open dialogue,” to his colleagues representing foreign states in the Russian Federation, to many partners, various organizations, educational and cultural institutions and the mass media for working together and supporting the Embassy’s initiatives.

He also expressed gratitude to the Armenian community of Russia, particularly the Union of Armenians of Russia, individual community structures, regional associations, initiative groups and professional communities, activists and philanthropists, who worked with the Embassy and make effort to help solve the challenges.

Vardan Toghanyan expressed special gratitude to Russian and New Nakhichevan Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, headed by Archbishop Yezras Nersisyan.” I am sure that our spiritual heritage is the main guarantor of the preservation of our identity and the prosperity of the Armenian state,” he added.

On the last day of his mission to Russia, Amb. Toghanyan made a pilgrimage to one of the monasteries in Russia, where rare materials and testimonies related to the history of the Armenian people, their spiritual wealth and heritage are stored.