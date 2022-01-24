Normalization of relations and opening of Armenian-Turkish border would be logical – PM Pashinyan

The first round of talks between Armenia and Turkey was actually an opening stage, where the parties get acquainted with each other, hold discussions on technical issues and an atmosphere is being shaped, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an online press conference today.

“The fact that the parties stated after the meeting that they have agreed to continue the discussions without preconditions essentially diffuses the tension and negative atmosphere around the process,” he noted.

Asked whether diplomatic relations could be established this year, PM Pashinyan said he cannot make predictions, “because it does not depend on us only.”

“It will be very logical if we achieve these goals – establishment of diplomatic relations and opening of borders. There is a lot of analysis, the process is in the focus of attention of the international community,” he said, adding that “if the process drags out without concrete results, it will turn into something usual, which both the parties and the international community will lose the interest in.”

“I think the main question is as follows: are Armenia and Turkey sincerely interested in normalizing relations without preconditions?” PM Pashinyan said.

He reiterated the sincerity of the Armenian government, and noted that all previous governments have had the same stance and have been sincere in their position.