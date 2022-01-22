Armenia introduces health pass for access to public spaces

Armenia introduces a health pass for visitors of a number of public spaces, including public catering facilities, hotels, gyms, libraries, museums, theaters, concerts, cinemas and other cultural organizations. The requirement enters into force today.

Citizens will be required to present either a proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result taken within the past 72 hours.

A certificate of negative result of a COVID-19 rapid antigen detection test approved by the World Health Organization taken within 24 hours will also give access to the above-mentioned places.

The requirement does not apply to persons under 18, who present an identification document, pregnant women (if they present a medical document issued by the doctor), those who have a documented exemption from vaccination.

Those infected with Covid-19 will also be exempt from the above requirements for 90 days after the positive test result, if they present a relevant certificate.