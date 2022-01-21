Deputy Speaker of Armenian Parliament receives EU delegation

Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan received the delegation led by the representative of the French Presidency in the EU Council, Advisor to the French President Isabelle Dumont and the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached during the meetings between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan mediated by the Russian President in Sochi, as well as in the Brussels meetings mediated by the President of the European Council and the President of France.

The parties touched upon the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey. The NA Deputy Speaker assessed the first meeting of the special representatives in Moscow as constructive, noting that the Armenian side was interested in solving exact issues through a substantive process.