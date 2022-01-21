Canadian-Armenian Sisian Boghossian appointed Head of Armenia’s Tourism Committee

Canadian-Armenian specialist Sisian Boghossian has been appointed Head of Armenia’s Tourism Committee. A relevant order has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Sisian Boghossian is a participant of the iGorts program of the Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office, which allows Diaspora specialists to work for Armenian Government.

For the last few months, Sisian has been working at the Tourism Committee of the RA Ministry of Economy, and her professionalism led to being appointed to this official position, Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office says.

The iGorts program breaks down the yearlong barrier between Diaspora specialists and the Armenian government, and gives Diaspora Armenian professionals the opportunity to play a decisive role in Armenia’s government.