Armenia sets up Information Systems Management Board to coordinate e-transformation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed an order on establishment of the Information Systems Management Board.

The Board will coordinate the reforms and programs aimed at the transformation of the Republic of Armenia, formation of digital (electronic) society and economy, as well as the cooperation with international partners and the dialogue with private sector.

The Chairman of the Management Board is ex officio the Deputy Prime Minister coordinating the sphere of digital reforms of the Republic of Armenia.

The Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia will be asked to nominate a candidate for the Secretary of the Board.