Turkey, Armenia mull further steps for ‘full’ normalization: Cavusoglu

Turkey and Armenia will discuss what further steps can be taken after the resumption of charter flights as part of an ongoing process for the normalization of ties, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

“In the first meeting of the special envoys, the objectives of this process and expectations from this process were discussed. The special envoys, in their next meeting, will work on the steps that could be taken following the resumption of flights,” Cavusoglu told reporters following the cabinet meeting late Jan. 18.

Special representatives from Armenia and Turkey, Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic, respectively, held their first meeting in Moscow on Jan. 14 for the normalization of ties between the two countries through the establishment of diplomatic relations and opening the sealed borders. Both sides have described the first encounter as positive and productive and stated their agreement for the continuation of the dialogue.

In parallel to these talks, Turkey and Armenia have announced the resumption of charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan. The first flights will take place on Feb. 2.

“The objective [of the process] is full normalization. The Armenians are also very content with this,” Cavusoglu said. The two special representatives will continue to discuss what other confidence-building measures can be taken to strengthen the existing political process, he added.