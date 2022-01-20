Reps. Schiff and Sherman honored with Armenian state awards

Congressmen Adam Schiff and Brad Sherman have been honored with Armenian state awards. The orders have been handed by Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

“Thirty years ago, Armenia and America first established diplomatic ties – and in the years since, our partnerships have only grown stronger. Today, in commemoration of that anniversary, I was awarded the State Order for my work on behalf of the Armenian American community in Congress. I was incredibly humbled by this tremendous honor – and I look forward to continuing the important work of strengthening diplomatic ties between our two nations,” Rep. Schiff said in a Facebook post.

“I was honored to receive Armenia’s State Order medal from Armenian Ambassador to the U.S. Lilit Makunts and President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan,” Rep. Sherman said on Twitter.

“The State Order medal commemorates the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States; it was awarded to me by the decree of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian for my efforts to strengthen the U.S.-Armenia relationship,” he added.